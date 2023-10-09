Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebecca Loos has opened up about some of the “nasty” comments she’s received online, after David Beckham addressed their alleged affair for the first time in his new documentary, Beckham.

The Dutch model, 46, took to the comments of her Instagram post – initially shared on 1 October – over the weekend to address some of the criticism she’s received. Her remarks came mere days after the release of Beckham’s docuseries, in which he addressed how Loos’ 2004 claims about their alleged affair affected his marriage with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

In the comments of her post, where Loos could be pictured doing yoga, many people expressed their support for her, while addressing some of the criticism she’s received online after the release of Beckham.

“Some of the comments on here are disgusting!!!” one of her followers wrote. “Stay strong…You have a beautiful life with your gorgeous family which unlike others doesn’t have to fill the gaps by getting Netflix involved!!! Xx”

Loos didn’t hesitate to respond to the comment, with the former employee of David’s management company, SFX, revealing how she’d been handling the backlash. “Thank you,” she wrote. “[I] am taking in the nasty comments with as much humour as I can.”

During the fourth episode of Beckham, both Victoria and David opened up about how the affair rumours – and the ensuing media frenzy – affected them and their family. Back in 2004, Loos claimed in a now-defunct newspaper, News of the World, that she and David had a four-month affair. However, her claims were not only never corroborated, but they were also dismissed by David at the time as “ludicrous”.

As the documentary went on to show a montage of newspapers about the allegations, David recalled: “It was the first time that me and Victoria had been put under that kind of pressure in our marriage.”

“I can’t even begin to tell you how hard it was. And how it affected me,” Victoria added in a separate interview. When asked if it was the most difficult time in their marriage, she responded: “A hundred per cent.”

The former Spice Girl continued to describe how the affair rumours affected her relationship, as the scandal occurred shortly before she and David relocated to Spain, after the football star made the controversial move from Manchester United to Real Madrid.

“It was the hardest period for us because it felt like the world was against us,” she said. “And here’s the thing, we were against each other, if I’m being completely honest.”

She continued: “Up until Madrid, sometimes it felt like us against everybody else but we were together, we were connected, we had each other. But when we were in Spain it didn’t really feel like we had each other either. And that’s sad.”

Un David Beckham moderno en entrevista para el documental de Netflix (Netflix)

David also expressed how, once he moved to Spain after denying Loos’ affair allegations, his marriage was still struggling.

“I get sold overnight, the next minute I am in a city, I don’t speak the language, more importantly I didn’t have my family,” he explained. “Every time we woke up, we felt there was something else. And you know we felt, I think we both felt at the time that we were not losing each other but drowning.”

However, he went on to acknowledge that he and his wife made it through that difficult time, as they remained focused on their family.

“I don’t know how we got through it in all honesty. Victoria’s everything to me. To see her hurt was incredibly difficult,” he said. “But we’re fighters. And at that time we needed to fight for each other, we needed to fight for our family. And what we had was worth fighting for. But ultimately, it’s our private life.”

Prior to Loos’ affair allegations, David and Victoria had welcomed two children: Brooklyn, 24, and Romeo, 21. They welcomed another son, Cruz, in 2005, and a daughter, Harper, in 2011.

Loos’ comment on her Instagram did not mark her first time posting since the release of Beckham. On 6 October, she took to her Instagram Story to share a video of snow in the Norwegian mountains - where she reportedly now lives. “Hello Winter!” she wrote in the caption. “Early as usual.”

Since making the claims about David, Loos relocated to Norway after meeting her now-husband, doctor Sven Christjar Skaiaa, on the reality show 71 Degrees North. They have two young sons together, Magnus and Liam.

“I am so happy. I have no regrets,” Loos told MailOnline in 2016. “I am so happy with my life now. Many people are so afraid of change. Change is good, change is how you learn, people should just f***ing go for it. I like the way my life has taken me.”