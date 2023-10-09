Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham get matching tattoos

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

David and Victoria Beckham’s three sons have cemented their brotherly bond by getting matching tattoos.

The sons of the former Manchester United footballer and Spice Girls singer showed off their new body art in an Instagram post after visiting the fine line tattoo artist Pablo, also known by his online username Certified Letter Boy.

Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21 and Cruz, 18, each got the word “Brotherhood” written in cursive lettering, with Brooklyn and Cruz each getting the design inked on their legs, while Cruz, who celebrated his 18th birthday in February, opted for the design on his hand.

Brooklyn’s ‘Brotherhood’ tattoo on his leg (Instagram via @certifiedletterboy)

In several pictures shared by the tattoo artist, Romeo seems to be playing it cool, lounging with sunglasses on and scrolling through his phone as the artist got to work on his leg. In a video, Cruz scrunches his face in pain as he is sitting still with his hand under the tattoo gun.

Romeo Beckham looking relaxed getting his leg tattoo (Instagram via @certifiedletterboy)

In another photo, the three brothers embrace each other and pose with the tattoo artist after their tattooing session finishes.

The Beckham brothers posing with their tattoo artist (Instagram via @certifiedletterboy)

On his Instagram Stories, Romeo also revealed he got an additional tattoo on his back: a quote from the late Off-White fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died in 2021 aged 41.

The quote reads: “Life is so short you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

Romeo Beckham’s Virgil Abloh-inspired tattoo (Instagram via @romeobeckham)

“My favourite VIRGIL ABLOH quote,” wrote Romeo in his Instagram post.

The Beckham family are big fans of tattoo artistry, with father David Beckham and Brooklyn reportedly having 200 between them.

Brooklyn has been building his tattoo collection lately, and earlier this year, he got a large black-and-white portrait of his wife, Nicola Peltz, on his upper arm.

Underneath the portrait of Peltz’s face is the lyrics to the song that the couple walked down the aisle to at their Florida wedding last year.

It comes as the Beckham family appeared in the new four-part Netflix docuseries, Beckham, which chronicles the life and football career of David, as well as the beginnings of his starry relationship with his wife Victoria as they became one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world.

Viewers of the documentary have shared their delight over scenes in the documentary that see the quirks of David and Victoria’s marriage play out.

One memorable clip shows David calling out Victoria, dubbed Posh Spice during her time with the Spice Girls, after she claims to have had humble beginnings.

Speaking to the interviewer about her family and childhood, Victoria says: “We’re very, very working class.”

“Be honest,” David jumps in, popping his head around a nearby doorframe. After Victoria protests that she is being honest, the former midfielder asks: “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

Victoria makes several attempts to sidestep the question, uttering: “It’s not a simple answer, it depends!”

However, after David repeats the question multiple times, the “Out of Your Mind” singer replies: “OK, in the Eighties, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

“Thank you,” says David, before disappearing behind the door once more. As of October 2023, Rolls-Royce cars begin selling at the price of £252,000.

Over four episodes, David and Victoria talk about the highs and lows of their 24-year marriage. Ahead of the programme’s release, David revealed the key secret to how their relationship had survived trying times over the years.

The series also features the couple discussing the aftermath of the alleged affair between David and their former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.