Rebecca Loos breaks silence after David and Victoria Beckham speak on alleged affair

Rebecca Loos has posted publicly for the first time since David and Victoria Beckham spoke out about the footballer's alleged affair.

The Dutch model, who was Beckham’s former PA, hit the headlines in 2004 after she claimed she had an affair with the English midfielder whilst he was playing for Real Madrid.

He has described the allegation as “ludicrous”.

In new Netflix docuseries Beckham, Victoria spoke about the pain she suffered following the claims and said it was the "hardest" period of their marriage.

On Friday 6 October, Loos posted publicly for the first time since the series.

She shared a video of snow in the Norwegian mountains - where she reportedly now lives - and wrote: “Hello Winter! Early as usual.”