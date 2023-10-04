Victoria Beckham addresses David’s alleged affair with Rebecca Loos for first time

Victoria and David Beckham have openly spoken about their marriage as they revealed they came close to splitting up.

In new four-part Netflix series, entitled Beckham, the couple are shown newspaper snippets covering 2004 allegations made by David’s former assistant Rebecca Loos.

The footballer’s PA claimed she had an affair with Beckham whilst he was playing for Real Madrid, which he described as “ludicrous”.

In the documentary, director Fisher Stevens asks Victoria if that was the hardest time in their marriage.

Victoria replies: “100 percent. It was the hardest period for us. Because it felt like the world was against us. And here’s the thing; we were against each other.”