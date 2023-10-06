Victoria Beckham has revealed she told David she was pregnant with their first child the night before his World Cup 1998 match against Argentina, in which he was sent off.

In the new Beckham Netflix documentary, Victoria said: “He was so so happy, we both were. There was never any doubt in my mind I shouldn’t tell him, it was what we wanted. He could not have been happier.

Director Frazer Campbell asks: “So you tell him the night before the biggest game of his life. Did you think it would help?

She replies: “I don’t really know.”

He then asks David: “Did you not want to get out of there?”

He replies: “It was the first thing I wanted to do, but I couldn’t.”