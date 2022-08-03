Rebekah Vardy reveals she received ‘abusive’ threats over Wagatha Christie

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rebekah Vardy has spoken out about receiving “abuse”, including “death and rape threats” in the wake of Wagatha Christie.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star gave her first interview since losing her libel case against Coleen Rooney, after the High Court ruled she was responsible for a series of stories leaked to newspapers.

Vardy, 40, told The Sun that, on top of being called names while out in public, she received threatening letters and messages that “got worse and worse”.

She said: “The abuse I was getting was insane. At the beginning it would be 100 messages a day.

“I even got letters sent to my home and some crazy s*** sent over including letters from psychics.”

Vardy continued to reveal that she has received “death threats, rape threats, pretty much everything”.

“It’s the pits, really.”

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy found herself accused of being at the centre of Rooney’s months-long “sting operation”, as she sought to find out who had been sharing “false stories” about her to newspapers.

Rooney, the wife of former England footballer Wayne Rooney, accused Vardy of passing stories to The Sun in a dramatic expose on social media in 2019, which is now known as “Wagatha Christie”.

Vardy, who has maintained her innocence, sued Rooney for defamation but lost the multimillion-pound case.

The High Court judge ruled on Friday (29 July) that even if Vardy was not the direct source of the leak, the evidence presented to the court showed she “knew of, condoned and actively engaged” in sharing the information.

However, she insisted that she would “do it all again tomorrow if I had to, because I am innocent”.

“I wanted to clear my name,” Vardy told The Sun. “Because I was accused of something I didn’t do and I felt really strongly about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Vardy revealed that she had been admitted to hospital twice to be treated for mental health issues since the saga began.

She said she has experienced “serious panic attacks”, as well as developing “kidney stones which were brought on by stress”.

Vardy also said she believes she is “probably suffering with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)” from the case.

In a separate interview with TalkTV, which is set to air on Wednesday evening (3 August), Vardy told anchor Kate McCann that she feels “let down by the legal system”.