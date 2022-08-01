‘Wagatha Christie’ trial set to be made into Hollywood film

The ‘Wagatha Christie' trial is set to be made into a big-budget Hollywood film as directors look to turn the libel case into a box office hit.

The row between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, two high-profile footballers’ wives, is already being made into a drama series by English television writer Debbie Horsfield.

Rebekah Vardy lost her multi-million pound libel case against Coleen Rooney on Friday (29 July) after the High Court ruled that she was behind a series of stories that were leaked to the media.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.