Customer gobsmacked after police step in to deliver pizza after driver arrested

A customer got a surprise when two police officers turn up at her door to deliver her pizza rather than the driver, as he’d been arrested.

Footage shared by Phoenix’s Tempe Police Department on Saturday (12 July) shows officers handcuffing an individual outside his car, before retrieving the food from inside.

The officers can then be seen ringing a customer’s doorbell and telling her: “Your GrubHub guy got arrested but we’re still delivering your pizza”, to which the woman’s face drops in shock before thanking them.

Sharing the footage online, the force said: “The order was Hot-N-Ready, and the suspect was Caught-N-Steady.”