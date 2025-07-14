BYD Dolphin Surf Review: A Small Car Making Big Waves

Join us as we dive into the all-new BYD Dolphin Surf, a trendy addition to BYD's Ocean Series.

Filming from the bustling Alexandra Palace, we explore whether this small, affordable electric vehicle is worth your consideration or if you should keep looking.

We break down its features, comparing different trims—Active, Boost, and Comfort—highlighting everything from LED lights and alloy wheels to advanced tech like Apple CarPlay and adaptive cruise control.

With fast charging capabilities and a design that maximizes space and functionality, the Dolphin Surf promises an impressive urban driving experience.

Whether you're an ex-Honda Jazz owner or just in the market for a new city car, see why this electric vehicle might be your next ride.

Super affordable pricing and surprisingly good ride quality might just make the BYD Dolphin Surf the bullseye you’ve been looking for.