Adorable moment baby Zebra plays with older brother at zoo

Watch the heart-warming moment that a pair of Zebra brothers play with each other at Whipsnade Zoo.

Footage shared by the zoo on Monday (14 July) shows the unnamed two-month-year-old calf chasing his older brother Zinabi around a tree at the zoo near Dunstable.

The baby, who was born in May, can also be seen feeding on the grass and lying out in the sun.

The pair of zebras are part of the zoo’s Grevy’s zebra herd, which hail from grassland and shrubland of Ethiopia and Kenya.

They are well adapted to the heat, so have had no problem coping with the UK’s recent stream of heatwaves.