Moment paraglider flies into power lines in North Dakota

This is the moment that a paraglider goes plunging down into a river after he flies into power lines in North Dakota.

Footage captured by a passer-by on July 7 shows the paraglider colliding with the wires, setting off a loud spark and bang before the adventurer becomes submerged in the Red River as the witness shouts “oh no.”

Later footage shows emergency service workers attending the scene where they rescued the man.

According to local news reporters, the paraglider was uninjured.