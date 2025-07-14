Aerial footage of Southend airport shows wreckage at charred crash site

Aerial footage from above Southend Airport shows the crash site and wreckage of a small plane that erupted into a fireball on Sunday (13 July).

Helicopter footage taken on Monday (14 July) shows the charred ground and remnants of the aircraft - which crashed moments after takeoff - that have been strewn across the area.

The plane, reportedly a twin-engined Beechcraft B200 King Air, was travelling to the airport in Lelystad in the Netherlands, according to flight tracking data.

Four people were killed.

The airport is shut and will remain closed until further notice, and a cordon is currently in place.