Dramatic moment unconscious woman drifting half a mile out to sea rescued by RNLI

This is the moment RNLI crews rush out to save an unresponsive woman who was drifting half a mile out to sea off the Norfolk coast.

Dramatic footage shared by the charity on Friday (11 July) shows a boat racing towards the kayaker, Maria, who can be seen lying motionless.

The team of volunteers pull Maria and her kayak onboard before heading back to shore, where the woman was soon met with an ambulance.

Following her rescue, she explained that she got into trouble when “the wind turned and everything culminated to a perfect storm”.

The RNLI praised Maria for wearing a buoyancy aid and having sun protection, stating that without these precautions, things could have “ended very differently”.