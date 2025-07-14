Anti-migrant groups throw bottles at riot police in Spain

Anti-migrant groups in Spain have clashed with riot police for a second night in a row on Sunday (13 July), after violence broke out following an attack on an elderly man by unknown assailants.

Footage shows protesters throwing bottles and various objects at officers in Torre Pacheco in south-east Spain, with locals scared to leave their homes.

One resident said: “We want peace... All the neighbours are complaining, I ride my scooter and I'm afraid of being hit by a bottle.”

Violence broke out after the elderly man was attacked in the street on Wednesday, causing injuries from which he is recovering at home. The reasons behind the assault are unclear and no one has been arrested.