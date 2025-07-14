CCTV: Ukrainian intelligence officer shot dead in Kyiv assassination

CCTV footage captured the moment a senior Ukrainian intelligence officer was shot dead in broad daylight in Kyiv.

Surveillance footage shows the agent being marked from a car park by a gunman wearing dark clothing, who fled the scene on Thursday (10 July).

Ukraine's domestic security agency (SBU) said it had opened a criminal investigation into the killing of one of its officers.

In a statement, the Security Service of Ukraine said the officer had been killed in the capital Kyiv. A Ukrainian official told Reuters the agent was a colonel with the SBU.

Ukrainska Pravda has claimed the agent was Colonel Ivan Voronych, adding he died at the scene after the assailant fired five aimed gun shots.