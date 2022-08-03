Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rebekah Vardy stopped taking kids to Jamie Vardy’s football games due to cruel ‘chants’

‘I’ve had death threats, rape threats, pretty much everything,’ Vardy said

Laura Hampson
Wednesday 03 August 2022 08:29
Comments
Rebekah Vardy say she feels 'let down' by legal system after 'Wagatha Christie' trial

Rebekah Vardy has opened up about the backlash she received as a result of the “Wagatha Christie” scandal.

In October 2019, Coleen Rooney accused Vardy’s Instagram account of leaking stories Rooney shared on her private Instagram to the media.

In a recent libel trial brought against Rooney by Vardy, a judge threw out the case after finding Rooney’s statement to be substantially true.

In a new interview, Vardy has revealed that after the tweet was posted in 2019, she had to stop taking her children to their father, Jamie Vardy’s football games due to chants directed at her.

“I’ve had death threats, rape threats, pretty much everything,” the 40-year-old told The Sun. “It’s the pits, really.”

Recommended

“Then I’d go to a football game and there would be these chants sung about me.

“There was a point where I had to stop taking the kids to go and see their dad play football because of how bad it was. I was devastated, and it’s really hard to talk about.”

Vardy continued by saying: “As a mum, all you want to do is shield your children from all that s*** and sometimes it’s just impossible to do.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Vardy revealed that she was getting up to 100 messages per day when Rooney’s tweet was first published.

“I even got letters sent to my home, and some crazy s*** sent over including letters from psychics,” she said. “I was linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, people suggesting I was a member of IS, stuff like that.”

Vardy said she felt that it was as if she had “murdered someone”.

She continued: “It’s really hard because you can give out advice, but actually when you have to take your own advice, it’s completely different.

Recommended

“Jamie and everyone was like, ‘Just don’t read it. These are people that have just got nothing better to do with their lives’.”

Vardy also said she felt “let down” by the legal system, and that she is “probably suffering from PTSD” because of the trial.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in