A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.

In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”

She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.

Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf. For the final “red flag”, she showed two copies of the popular pregnancy book, What to Expect When You’re Expecting.

“I don’t have words...” she wrote.

As of 22 April, the video has more than 1.1m views, with TikTok users in the comments acknowledging how Devin had previously posted a video last March about “green flags” in the man’s apartment. According to Devin, those green flags included a Nespresso machine with many pods, “thriving” plants, a bed frame, and Aviation American Gin. In the caption, she had written: “Two thumbs up for this guy.”

In her red flags video, she made a reference to the green flags clip, as the caption reads: “Does he still get two thumbs up?”

Many viewers in the comments claimed that there is likely a connection between the man’s red and green flags.

“Now this makes the thriving plants and a selection of coffee pods a red flag,” one person wrote. “There has to be girls’ clothes somewhere in the closet.”

“I think he’s engaged… the green flags make sense now… there’s a woman taking care of those plants,” another person claimed.

A third viewer wrote: “If you came from the green flags this is honestly a shocker.” In response, Devin said: “We were all rooting for you.”

Other TikTok users noted how surprised they were to see the items in the man’s apartment. “The laptops… the ring.. THE BOOKS…… so confused by all of it,” one person wrote.

“The laptops I was like ‘eh so what,’ the ring I was like: ‘you know maybe he just liked the look of that ring,’ but the books… Definitely no,” another comment reads.

The Independent has reached out to Devin for comment.