Traveler slammed for leaving friend behind at the airport

The internet is spiraling after one Reddit user confessed to leaving their friend behind at the airport.

In a brutally honest post to Reddit’s popular confession thread, Am I the A**hole, the guilty individual opened up, explaining why they’d ditched their travel buddy in the airport before their flight took off.

To preface, the two travelers were connecting through an airport with only 40 minutes to spare before their final flight was scheduled to depart. Both were required to go through passport control before heading to their gate.

“After the passport control there was a split path,” the Reddit writer explained. Once the Redditor was through passport control, they didn’t hesitate or think to wait for their friend. Instead, the traveler thought it’d be best to meet their friend at the gate.

They noted: “I went to the left, down the stairs and straight to the gate.” Unfortunately, their friend didn’t take the same route.

“Meanwhile, after my friend scanned his passport, he went to the right instead because he didn’t see I went to the left,” the Reddit user said. “He ended up going through customs and had another baggage check, while I was already at the gate.”

The Reddit user’s friend wasn’t just late to boarding, they missed the flight entirely. According to the original poster, the friend assumed they were just a few minutes behind and swore the signs were leading him toward the correct gate.

“Both exits in the end led to the right gate and so both paths had signs that said it goes to that gate,” the writer explained. “But the exit I took leads there directly, while the path my friend took also led to lots of others gates, customs, checks and more.”

Despite this unfortunate incident, the Reddit user said they never usually wait for each other to walk through the airport together.

“During our vacations, I often ended up going ahead and him searching for me and calling me / writing me that he lost me,” they confessed. The only difference between this situation and the times before is that their friend didn’t take the direct route, which according to the Redditor, would have led him to the gate in time.

The frustrated Reddit user added: “He’s a grown man and I shouldn’t be forced to stay right next to him at all times just so he doesn’t go the wrong way if left alone for a minute.” But his readers massively disagreed.

“You’re traveling together, you should have waited for him,” one Reddit reader proclaimed. “He shouldn’t have to call you and run after you, why are you in such a hurry. It sounds exhausting traveling with you.”

Another agreed: “Your friend wasn’t wandering off or window shopping. They were going through the same line as you. You couldn’t wait ONE MINUTE so you could stick together, like people normally do in that situation?”

“Yes he might’ve went the wrong way but you also should’ve waited for him. If you guys had missed your flight at least you would’ve missed it together,” a third added.

One blunt reader said: “Communicate with your friend.”

“It looks like you don’t care at all travelling together with this supposed friend,” a harsh viewer theorized.