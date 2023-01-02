Reese Witherspoon’s daughter rings in New Year with A&E visit

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, has revealed she welcomed the new year with an A&E visit.

The 23-year-old joked that her year started with a “pop”, rather than a bang, as she injured her ankle and ended up in hospital.

She shared a picture of herself in the emergency room on Instagram, explaining that she had sustained a “clumsy” injury.

“Starting the new year off with a bang… well, more like a *pop*… in my ankle. All because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels,” wrote Phillipe.

She went on to thank her “superstar friend” for keeping her “giggling” and waiting by her side during the A&E visit. “Love you, J,” she addressed her companion.

“I will definitely be adding ‘be gentler with my body’ to my list of new year’s resolutions!” she told her followers, before offering them the opportunity to share their own goals and resolutions for the year ahead.

“Feel free to share what you’re looking forward to in the new year or any resolutions you may have in the comments. I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed!”

​​​​​​​​​​She concluded: “Wishing peace, love and good health for all of you in 2023.”

Witherspoon shares Phillipe and 19-year-old son Deacon Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. The pair separated in 2006. She also shares her 10-year-old son, Tennessee, with husband Jim Toth.

The Legally Blonde actor has previously claimed that she doesn’t really notice how much she resembles her daughter.

The 46-year-old actor discussed her relationship with her children during an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in October 2022.

During their conversation, Jenna Bush Hager described Witherspoon and Ava as “twins,” a comment that Hoda Kotb agreed with.

Weatherspoon, however, didn’t feel the same way, responding: “You think so? You see it? [Ava] and I don’t see it that much.”