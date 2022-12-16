Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern have hilariously shared their thoughts about the viral Negroni Sbagliato cocktail.

Witherspoon took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of her and the Jurassic Park star sitting at a bar. As the Legally Blonde star had the cocktail in her hand, Dern asked her what she was drinking.

“[It’s a] Negroni, sbagliato, with a shot of prosecco in it,” Witherspoon said, before asking the fellow actor if she wanted to “taste it”.

This beverage is a reference to an October clip of House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing their favourite drinks.

Dern happily accepted Witherspoon’s offer and took a sip of the drink. However, after trying it, she had an unhappy look on her face.

“That’s disgusting,” she said about the drink, as she passed it back to her friend.

The Big Little Lies stars both laughed about Dern’s reaction, before Witherspoon agreed and said that the drink “is kind of gross”. The pair continued to burst out in laugher in front of the camera.

In the caption of her post, Witherspoon referred to this experience as: “Christmas Cocktails with Dern.”

Many famous faces expressed their amusement over the video in the comments.

“Ohhhh these two… ,” Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe wrote, while Lindsay Lohan commented four laughing crying emojis and a red heart.

Some fans also agreed with Witherspoon and Dern’s take on the famous cocktail.

“It’s gross,” one wrote. “Need to have an aperol spritz instead. Much better!”

“It’s one of those aperitivo type efforts that makes you want to move on FAST to the first course to get rid of the taste of the drink,” another added.

The drink first went viral in October, when HBO Max posted a TikTok video of D’Arcy and Cooke’s interview.

When Cooke asked D’Arcy co-star what their “drink of choice” was, they responded: “A Negroni... Sbagliato... with prosecco in it.”

Cooke replied: “Ooh, stunning,” before adding that her own drink of choice is a “gin martini with a twist.”

At the time, the moment proved to be so popular online that Google added a pop-up animation referencing the moment to their search engine. Searching for “Emma D’Arcy”, “Olivia Cooke” or “Negroni Sbagliato” had caused Cooke and D’Arcy’s animated arms to appear holding their respective drinks and clink glasses.

During an interview with The New York Times in October, D’Arcy said that they found humour in their viral interview.

“I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me, but I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort,” they said.

The actor also confessed that the interview had taken place during a busy day, adding: “I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh.”