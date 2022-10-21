Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Google have launched a new search engine animation which nods to the recent viral clip of House of the Dragon stars Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy discussing their favourite drinks.

The clip features the two actors interviewing each other to promote their show, a prequel series to HBO’s Game of Thrones.

When Cooke asks: “What’s your drink of choice?” D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, replies: “A Negroni... Sbagliato... with prosecco in it.”

Cooke replies: “Ooh, stunning.” She adds that her own drink of choice is a “gin martini with a twist.”

The moment has proved so popular online that Google has now added a pop-up animation referencing the moment to their search engine.

Searching for “Emma D'Arcy”, “Olivia Cooke” or “Negroni Sbagliato” will cause Cooke and D'Arcy's animated arms to appear holding their respective drinks and clink glasses. The colour schemes nod to their House of the Dragon characters, with Cooke in green for Alicent Hightower and D'Arcy in black for Rhaenyra Targaryen.

A Negroni Sbagliato is an Italian cocktail based on the classic Negroni recipe, but with gin replaced by sparkling wine. Jason Milner, food and beverage manager at the Peacock Bar at York’s Elmbank Hotel, recently shared how to create the cocktail at home and explained why it has become so popular.

In a recent interview with The Independent, D’Arcy, who is a non-binary person, discussed their concerns about being misgendered as an actor. “I really like playing women and I’m really good at it,” they said. “My worst-case scenario is that suddenly people tell me what I can and can’t play. I have all the tools necessary to play women. I lived as one for a long time; people still think I am one. It’s like, ‘Let me do my job; I’m really good at it.’”