Remarkable foodie spots and products for the festive season

Looking to make this Christmas meaningful? We know the way to the heart is through the stomach.

That’s why we’ve curated a list of the best food, drinks, restaurants and foodie spots to enjoy this indulgent season — whether you’re searching for the perfect gift for someone special or treating yourself to something extra indulgent.

Elevate your festive celebrations with fantastic wines

( Cloudy Bay )

A pioneer of New Zealand winemaking for 40 years, Cloudy Bay is credited with introducing the world to New Zealand sauvignon blanc.

While the iconic sauvignon blanc remains its signature, Cloudy Bay’s chardonnay and pinot noir are equally exceptional, rivalling Old World classics. With notes of Meyer lemon, white nectarine and a touch of oak, the 2022 chardonnay evokes the richness of creme brulee, while the 2022 pinot noir bursts with hedgerow fruits and cherries, balanced by silky tannins.

Additionally, Pelorus — Cloudy Bay’s sparkling wine — impresses with ripe citrus and apple aromas, a creamy palate and a nutty finish.

And if you’re keen to stick to a classic, the newly released 2024 sauvignon blanc offers a vibrant citrus profile with hints of passion fruit.

Perfect your cosy festive evenings with the ultimate drinks maker

( Dualit )

This holiday season, treat yourself and your loved ones to barista-style drinks at home with Dualit’s hot chocolate makers and milk frothers. In just minutes, you can effortlessly create a range of delicious drinks, from flat whites and lattes to mochas, hot chocolates and milkshakes.

Simply add a few squares of your favourite chocolate or even some leftover Christmas chocolate for a rich and indulgent hot chocolate.

Whether you prefer to use flakes, buttons or powder, this versatile machine makes it easy to enjoy festive drinks year-round.

Experience the ultimate immersive anime dining adventure

( Uzumaki London )

Looking for an unforgettable dining experience? Uzumaki London is the UK and Europe’s first-ever anime-themed restaurant, offering a one-of-a-kind immersive experience for anime enthusiasts.

A favourite among many celebrities, this unique dining destination brings beloved anime to life through stunning hand-painted murals, glowing lanterns and a menu that blends traditional Japanese flavours with a modern twist.

From signature ramen and delicate gyoza to refreshing boba tea, every item is a creative masterpiece that delights the senses. Created by anime lovers for anime lovers, Uzumaki is more than a restaurant — it’s a community hub where fans can connect, celebrate their passion for anime and enjoy themed nights and cosplay contests.

Make your mornings merry with a festive coffee

( Moon Roast Coffee )

Why not kick-start the holiday season with a coffee that’s as festive as your favourite winter traditions?

At Moon Roast, four generations of coffee expertise shape every blend, and this year’s Limited Edition Festive Specialty Coffee is no exception.

Sourced from the renowned Huehuetenango region in Guatemala, this medium roast is crafted to bring warmth and joy to winter mornings.

With indulgent tasting notes of pecan, maple butter and chocolate mousse, this festive blend offers a smooth, rich cup — ideal for brewing in a cafetiere, filter or AeroPress.

A true holiday treat, this limited-edition coffee is available for a short time only.

Looking for the perfect gift for the gin lover in your life?

( Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin )

Distilled in the Black Forest, Monkey 47 Gin Schwarzwald Dry Gin blends British traditions, Indian spices and the purity of local ingredients for a truly eccentric flavour profile.

A third of its 47 botanicals are handpicked from the Black Forest, including local cranberries, which serve as a ‘secret weapon’ for added complexity.

The result is a gin with depth, ideal for everything from a classic gin and tonic to a creative martini or gimlet. Whether for Christmas, birthdays or special occasions, Monkey 47 is a sophisticated and unique gift choice. Available at select retailers.

Experience the essence of southern Italy in an expertly crafted spirit

( Altamura Distilleries )

Altamura Distilleries was founded to offer products that embody the unique essence of Altamura wheat.

The city of Altamura in Puglia, Italy, is home to pane di Altamura, the only bread in the world protected by a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) certification.

Sourced from a single family that’s been farming this unique wheat for over a century, Altamura uses the same wheat used in its bread to distil its spirits. The hard durum wheat of Altamura, which traces its history back over 2,000 years, imparts an umami taste and smooth mouthfeel, described as ‘morbida’ in Italian.

Experts in the region, Altamura Distilleries has distilled the terroir of Altamura and the essence of its wheat into every sip of its unique vodka — resulting in an intense and smooth flavour that delights the senses.

Bring some Italian flair to your Christmas

( ItalSpirits )

Looking to add a touch of elegance to your Christmas festivities?

Do it with one of three Italian aperitivo: Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, Savoia Americano Rosso or Savoia Orancio.

These 100% vegan, low-alcohol spirits make the perfect gift for anyone seeking a sophisticated, Italian-inspired cocktail. Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto offers a balanced blend of citrus and floral notes, making it ideal for refreshing spritzes or simply mixed with tonic over ice.

For those who enjoy more complex flavours, Savoia Americano Rosso presents a bittersweet, botanical-rich profile — perfect for a classic negroni.

Meanwhile, Savoia Orancio, with its exotic infusion of saffron and pomegranate, brings a warm, spicy touch to festive cocktails. Available from Waitrose, Master of Malt, The Whisky Exchange and Amazon.

Celebrate the changing seasons with Japanese culinary delights

( Umu Restaurant )

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant Umu in Mayfair has unveiled its new Winter menu, blending Japanese tradition with seasonal British ingredients.

Curated by executive chef Ryo Kamatsu, the menu features exquisite dishes inspired by Kyoto’s Kyo-ryori cuisine, with an emphasis on fresh, local produce.

Standout courses include scallop miso with sudachi (green citrus fruit) and caviar, Cornish lobster spring roll and wagyu rice with akadashi miso soup.

The six-course journey is complemented by a curated selection of wines and sakes chosen by head sommelier Ryan Johnson.

Priced at £260, the Winter menu showcases Umu’s commitment to precision and innovation, offering diners a sophisticated experience that honours both the season and the restaurant’s legacy.

Discover an award-winning liqueur for your Christmas soirees

( Café Solo )

As the popularity of coffee cocktails like the espresso martini soared, some bartenders in the UK expressed the need for a coffee liqueur with the right strength and low sugar content.

Café Solo Original delivers just that — a luxurious liqueur ideal for sipping solo or enhancing any cocktail experience. Inspired by Soho’s vibrant nightlife and iconic cocktail culture, Café Solo Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur offers a bold and seductive edge to every pour, capturing the richness of coffee with a perfectly balanced, not-too-sweet profile.

The award-winning spirit, named the UK’s Best Coffee Liqueur 2024 at the World Liqueur Awards, offers a bold, rich flavour with natural sweetness. For a dessert-like twist, try the Café Solo Pedro Ximénez Cask Finished Coffee Liqueur, with indulgent notes of toffee, fig and walnut. And for the Cafe Solo Espresso Martini RTD (15% ABV) - just chill, shake and serve.

