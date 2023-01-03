Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Renée Elise Goldsberry revealed that she was “drunk scrolling” through her Instagram feed when she mistook singer Laura Benanti’s positive Covid test for a pregnancy test.

Benanti first shared a photo of her positive COVID test on Instagram on Monday, with a caption that reads: “Happy New Year?”

Goldsberry mistook the at-home test for a positive pregnancy test, as she then commented: “AAAAAAH! Congratulations!”

The error has now gone viral on Twitter, with one fan posting a screenshot of Benanti’s post and the Hamilton star’s comment with the caption: “Not enough people on my timeline [are] acknowledging this.”

On Tuesday, Goldsberry responded to the viral post and confessed to her mistake. She also hilariously confessed why she mixed up the tests and sent her love to Benanti.

“Drunk scrolling on my birthday,” the actor, who turned 52 on 2 January, tweeted. “Wrong positive test…Love you, Laura! Feel better!”

As of 3 January, the tweet has more than 552,5000 views, with Twitter users praising Goldsberry for her hilarious confession.

“This is so funny pls don’t apologise I got such a chuckle,” one wrote.

“You’re a national treasure never change,” another wrote, while a third said: “You’re an icon.”

Other fans noted how it doesn’t seem too uncommon for a Covid test to be mistaken for a pregnancy one.

“My doctor did this same thing in urgent care when I showed her my home test,” one wrote.

“Haha. I never thought of that happening but it seems like it could be a common mistake,” another said. “In these days and times.”

In her initial Instagram post, Goldsberry explained the health precautions she took both before and after testing positive for Covid.

“I tested the day of the ballet and was negative,” she wrote, as she attended the New York City ballet with her family the previous day. “I also wore my mask so everyone is safe, don’t worry!”

Many famous faces also went to the comments to show their support for Benanti.

“NOOOOO! here’s to a VERY SPEEDY TRIP to a NEGATIVE test and mild symptoms between now & they,” actor Timothy Omundson wrote.

“Ah sorry to hear that! Recover quickly,” ballet dancer Tiler Peck added.