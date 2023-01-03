Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Viewers are praising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after a video of the pair helping a fan fix her shoe went viral.

Last week, a TikTok user who goes by the username @patriciajinr shared the clip of the royals speaking to a young woman. The clip was initially filmed in 2019 during their tour of South Africa.

Amid her conversation with Meghan in Capetown, the fan noticed that her shoe had slipped off. As the Duchess bent down to help, Harry also stepped in and bent down to the floor.

He proceeded to open up his hands and had them in front of the woman’s foot as she adjusted her shoe, while Meghan held her hand out. Harry smiled at the pair as he stood up and shook the fan’s hand to introduce himself.

The TikTok user went on to describe the interaction in text over the video, writing: “That time Prince Harry and Meghan had a Cinderella moment.”

As of 3 January, the video has more than 8.6m views in the comments, with multiple TikTok users applauding the Duke for his sweet gesture.

“I don’t care what the Tabloids, Media houses say, this guy Prince Harry is the REAL deal. PERIOD,” one wrote.

“He’s so humble and sweet, like his mother,” another wrote.

A third said: “Harry wanted to help but he didn’t want to touch without permission…omg.”

Other viewers also praised Meghan’s kindness, in the clip, and her relationship with her spouse.

“Look at them..no airs, genuine humble..beautiful souls,” one wrote, while another said: “They are both wonderful.”

This video went viral just weeks after the royal couple released their tell-all Netflix series, Harry and Meghan, and days before the duke will be releasing his eagerly anticipated autobiography, Spare.

Penguin Random House confirmed that Harry’s book, which is said to offer a personal insight into his life, will be out on 10 January 2023, in 16 different languages. There will be an audiobook read by the prince himself. Per the publisher, it will be “the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him”.

In a preview of a forthcoming interview with Tom Bradby released ahead of the book dropping, Harry confessed that he wants to reconnect with his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William.

“I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back,” he said.

In addition, Harry also sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper for a new interview, which will air on CBS’s 60 Minutes on 8 January.