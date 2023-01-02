Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother ‘back’ in ITV interview

Prince Harry shares that he wants to reconnect with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, in a first-look trailer for an ITV interview.

In the teaser clip, the Duke of Sussex says his family have shown "absolutely no willingness to reconcile," and that he wants "a family not an institution."

"I would like to get my father back ... I would like to have my brother back," he says.

The interview with ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby will air on Sunday, 8 January.

