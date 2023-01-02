‘Spare’ by Prince Harry, published by Penguin Random House
When will Prince Harry’s memoir be released?
The book many people have been waiting for is coming sooner than you think. Despite speculation that Prince Harry was not going to publish his tell-all memoir, Penguin Random House confirmed in October 2022 that the autobiography will be released on 10 January 2023. The publication date is just days after the three-year anniversary of Harry and Meghan stepping back from the Royal Family on 8 January 2020.
What is Prince Harry’s memoir about?
According to Penguin Random House, Spare is Harry’s side of the story about his life within the Royal Family. Taking us on a journey through his life, the autobiography starts in the days around the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and it is said to be written with “raw, unflinching honesty”.
Speculation and rumours suggest it will be a bombshell for the royals, but it is reportedly written with Harry’s warmth. While a source close to the book revealed to The Sunday Times it is particularly tough on Prince William, whereas King Charles comes out better. But really, the only way to find out more about it is by ordering it now and getting it on the day it’s released.
How to pre-order Prince Harry’s autobiography
Spare is available to pre-order from all major book retailers, including Waterstones, Amazon, and WHSmith.