Renée Zellweger’s latest public appearance has caused many fans to speculate that she might be hiding an engagement ring.

At the London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy on Wednesday (January 29), the actor turned heads in a strapless hot pink gown. However, there was one particular accessory that sparked rumors of her engagement to her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.

As Zellweger walked the red carpet and posed for photos, she was seen wearing two bandaids wrapped around her ring finger, leading people to suggest she was hiding an engagement ring.

While Anstead did not appear alongside Zellweger on the red carpet, he did meet up with her as they attended the movie’s after-party together, with the actor still wearing the two bandaids as they were pictured holding hands leaving the party at Brasserie Zédel.

The Jerry Maguire actor has not yet addressed the rumors.

Zellweger and Anstead have been dating since 2021 after they met on Anstead’s Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU Joyride.

People speculated Zellweger was wearing an engagement ring underneath the bandaids on her ring finger ( Getty Images )

The couple has previously addressed their relationship through subtle comments. During a Q & A session with British Vogue, her Bridget Jones costar Hugh Grant asked Zellweger why she lived near San Diego, California as her answer involved Anstead.

“Because that’s where my fellow lives, and his little boy,” she replied.

At another point during the interview, she was asked why she went on an acting hiatus from 2010 to 2016. “I was sick of the sound of my own voice,” Zellweger said.

“When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences.”

However, the actor said she was actually quite busy during her break from acting.

“I wrote music and studied international law. I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs,” she explained. “I got healthy.”

Anstead was previously married to Louise Storey from 2005 to 2017. They share a daughter, Amelie, and a son, Archie. After their divorce, he married American TV personality and real estate investor Christina Hall in 2018. They share a son, Husdon, who was born in 2019. The couple divorced in 2021.

Meanwhile, Zellweger was previously married to country singer Kenny Chesney from 2002 to 2005 and was later in a long-term relationship with Doyle Bramhall II until 2019.

When Anstead and Hall announced their split, Hall shared a statement on social media, writing: “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority.”