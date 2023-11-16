Revitalise Your Winter Skin with Absolute Collagen’s Black Friday Deals

Keeping our skin nourished calls for constant vigilance, and helping it look its best can be tricky in the winter months. As the leading collagen experts in the UK, Absolute Collagen’s new Deep Lift Skincare Range can help you achieve that well-nourished glow — making for an irresistible addition to your skincare routine.

Did you know 70% of our skin is collagen? With a roster of five-star customer-rated products packed with collagen-boosting peptides and designed to increase firmness, reduce the appearance of fine lines, and give your skin an instant lift, the Deep Lift range can help revive skin that’s dropping below that 70% quota.

Absolute Collagen is taking an incredible 41% off the new line in their Black Friday sale, so it’s the perfect time to revamp your skin routine or pick up a special holiday gift. Check our picks from the Deep Lift Skincare range here and grab those holiday treats while stocks last.

Deep Lift Day & Night Boosting Duo was £110, now £75, absolutecollagen.com

(Absolute Collagen)

For 24-hour skin protection and restoration, this duo has you covered. The SPF30 Day Cream guards against sun damage, while the Night Cream replenishes skin while you rest, leaving it feeling firm, strong, and hydrated.

Shop now

Deep Lift Boost & Brighten Trio was £160, now £95, absolutecollagen.com

(Absolute Collagen)

Absolute Collagen’s Deep Lift Boost & Brighten Trio is your solution for brighter eyes and a radiant face. With a Day Cream, Night Cream, and Eye Cream, this essential skin kit contains ingredients strategically combined to protect, smoothen, and moisturise, reducing the appearance of dark circles.

Shop now

Deep Lift Boost & Glow Trio was £145, now £95, absolutecollagen.com

(Absolute Collagen)

Bringing together the Deep Lift Day Cream, Night Cream, and Collagen Boosting Serum, this is a great value bundle for those who want general skin protection and a healthy, hydrated glow, plus a dose of Matrixyl 3000™. This clever ingredient is clinically proven to reduce the visibility and appearance of fine lines.

Shop now

Deep Lift Specialist Set was £140, now £95, absolutecollagen.com

(Absolute Collagen)

Expand your skincare routine to support your neck and decollete with the Deep Lift Specialist Set. This trio treats your whole visage to deep moisture and its firming effects. An incredible 82% of testers noted feeling an instant lift, with a clear boost in skin smoothness in the neck and decollete areas after two weeks of use.

Shop now

Deep Lift Discovery Set was £215, now £145, absolutecollagen.com

(Absolute Collagen)

All new products from the Deep Lift Skincare range are included in the Deep Lift Discovery Set, making it an ideal gift for anyone in need of a pamper this holiday season. Including the Day Cream, Night Cream, Eye Cream, and Neck & Dec Cream, each product oozes with collagen-boosting properties and is clinically proven to augment skin firmness by up to 27%. Now that’s remarkable skincare.

Shop now

Deep Lift Fundamentals Kit was £250, now £170, absolutecollagen.com

(Absolute Collagen)

Looking for a full skincare revamp? The Deep Lift Fundamentals Kit offers the complete Deep Lift collection for your bathroom cupboard. With their Day Cream, Night Cream, Eye Cream, Deep Lift Neck & Dec Cream, and their must-have Collagen Boosting Serum, this is the ultimate gift for a skincare lover. Not only does this collection promise firmer, brighter skin, but it leaves your face and neck feeling intensely hydrated.

Shop now