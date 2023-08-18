Revlon hits back at Selling Sunset star after she found makeup in her husband’s van

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heather Rae El Moussa and Revlon found themselves in an unexpected feud after the Selling Sunset star posted about finding a Revlon lip liner in her husband’s van.

It all began when the reality star, 35, took to TikTok this week to share that she found “another woman’s” Revlon lip liner in husband Tarek El Moussa’s sprinter van. “When you find another woman’s lip liner in your husband’s sprinter,” she told the camera, holding up the pink lip liner with a black cap.

Her husband, a real estate investor and co-star of HGTV’s Flip or Flop, chimed in: “She found ski pants three years ago and I’m still in trouble.”

“Revlon? I don’t wear Revlon,” Heather added, before throwing the beauty product towards the camera and out of the sprinter van.

The real estate agent admitted in the caption of her TikTok post that she “knew it was his sister’s” lip liner but joked that you should “always make them sweat ladies”.

However, it seemed that Revlon took some offense to Heather’s claim that she never wears the beauty brand when they replied to her video with a cheeky response. On Tuesday (15 August), the company responded to Heather’s TikTok with a video of their own, in which a Revlon employee pretended to catch the lip liner that Heather had thrown away at the end of her video.

An employee standing in one of the Revlon offices then addressed Heather in the clip: “Thanks, girl. I’ve been looking for that. And I want my ski pants back.”

Revlon’s video received 4.6m views on TikTok, as fellow users applauded the makeup company for their expert response.

“Oh snap,” one commenter wrote. “I’m Team Revlon now.”

“Genius! Heading off to purchase some Revlon. And ski pants,” another person joked.

“I don’t wear Revlon but now I might,” someone else said.

Even Heather’s husband Tarek joined in on the fun when he commented under Revlon’s post: “The pants are in the mail… don’t tell Heather.”

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa are co-stars of the HGTV series, The Flipping El Moussas. The couple first sparked a romance on the Fourth of July back in 2019, when they met through mutual friends. Just one month later, the two made their relationship Instagram official.

"It’s official!!!! After more than three years on my own, I’m so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!" Tarek wrote on Instagram at the time, alongside photos of him and Heather.

After one year of dating, Tarek proposed to Heather in July 2020 during a boat trip to Catalina Island, California. The pair tied the knot in October 2021 during a wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.

In July 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together. The 35-year-old realtor shared a photo to Instagram of Tarek kissing her baby bump on a beach, with the caption: “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!”

The baby announcement came after Heather had been open about her fertility journey. In an interview with People, she explained that the couple were in the middle of IVF treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo, when they were hit with the surprise news. “I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be,” Heather said. “I'm so excited that it happened like this.”

Meanwhile, Tarek was previously married to his Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Hall, from 2009 to 2018. The former couple are parents to daughter Taylor Reese, born in 2010, and son Brayden James, born in 2015.

Heather and Tarek welcomed their son, Tristan Jay, on 31 January. “Our baby boy is here. 1.31.23,” they captioned their joint Instagram post. “Mama and baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy.”

In a follow-up post, the two shared the special meaning behind their son’s name, as well as Heather’s “terrifying” birth story. She explained that they chose their son’s first name as her husband was originally supposed to be named Tristan. For his middle name, she said that Jay is also her father’s middle name and there are four generations of the name in her family.

However, Heather also revealed that they experienced some “scary moments” before she went into labour. “We were at my final doctor appointment and our doctor rushed us to the hospital to get monitored because Tristan’s movements had slowed down. I was four days past his due date,” she wrote on Instagram.

She said that by the time her waters broke, everything happened “really fast”.

“Tristan’s heart rate was dropping very low every time I’d push and was staying low. Which was terrifying,” Heather said. “My doctor told me that we had to get him out right away. I had four more pushes and to give it my all and she was going to use a vacuum to help get him out fast or otherwise we would have to do an emergency C-section.”

She also praised her partner Tarek for holding her hand and “talking me through everything”.

Heather continued: “I pushed so hard all the blood vessels broke in my face and chest.”

“Tarek yelled I see his head, push push push. Our baby boy came out healthy and beautiful, I was in a state of shock it was a surreal experience. I was emotional and drained and so in love already.”

She concluded that it was “scary but beautiful” and praised Tarek, as well as her doctor and all the nurses at the hospital.