Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will attend the 2024 Met Gala, according to reports

As the first weekend in May creeps closer, anticipation for the Met Gala soars as the exclusive list of A-list attendees is slowly revealed.

This year, for the 2024 coveted affair in support of The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s costume institute, celebrities are paying tribute to the “sleeping beauties” in fashion – 250 archive pieces, some dating back to the Elizabethan period – while focusing on the industry’s connection to three natural zones: land, sea, and sky. Among the stars guaranteed to dress in organic haute couture textures and floral embellishments for the red-carpet rollout are two Met Gala veterans: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

According to a source speaking with Page Six, the Grammy Winner and famed rapper will be at the gala on 6 May.

Last year, the beloved pair stepped out for the event, but they were far from on time. The duo – Rihanna, pregnant with their second baby – shut down the red carpet after Vogue was forced to cut their livestream, unaware of when they’d show up.

Regardless of their arrival time, the “Diamonds” singer and “Everyday” performer stunned in front of the cameras. Rihanna donned a magnificent custom white Valentino gown and a hooded shawl with enlarged rosettes, while A$AP exampled casual elegance in a plaid kilt layered over denim with a suit jacket, collared shirt, and skinny tie.

It’s no surprise the couple wowed for the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event. Rihanna and A$AP have been entangled in the fashion sphere for some time, both being labelled “style icons” of their generation.

In recent conversation with Interview Magazine for their May 2024 cover story, the mother of two admitted she’s felt “bummy” around A$AP in his outfits.

“I be feeling bummy as s*** next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant. I’m getting on a plane,” she told Mel Ottenberg. “We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like: ‘Why you got to do that to me?’”

As of recently, Rihanna said she has been dressing like a “mom”.

“It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like: ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them? What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face or on their body or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’” she explained. “Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”

Gisele Bündchen, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Cara Delevingne, Sarah Paulson, Lily Gladstone and Ayo Edebiri, and Olivia Rodrigo were the other celebrities confirmed to be at this year’s Met Gala per a Page Six insider.