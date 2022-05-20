Best reactions to news Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed first baby

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their first child together – and the internet has gone wild.

Anticipation has been running high for the celebrity baby ever since it was revealed that the couple were expecting.

Now that their baby boy is here, according to a TMZ report published on Thursday, social media users have been quick to share their congratulations, comments, and of course, memes.

One person shared a photograph of a child screaming into a phone with excitement alongside the caption: “Nobody: Rihanna’s son: ‘just got to earth guys..OMG! guess who my mum is? [sic]’”

Others have focused on the baby’s astrology, with one user tweeting: “Rihanna’s baby showing up on the last day of Taurus season is such a Taurus move.”

Some commented on the child’s inherited wealth and status: “Rihanna’s baby is already rich within living for less than 24hrs in this world.”

Another made a reference to an exclusive restaurant in New York City famed for its celebrity fans: “Rihanna’s baby will get a reservation at Carbone before I do,” they tweeted.

One person teased: “A moment of silence for babies being born today finding out their mother isn’t Rihanna.”

The couple revealed they were expecting a child together in January as part of a photoshoot in New York City. During the outing, the singer wore a long pink puffer jacket, which was unbuttoned to show off her pregnant belly.

Rihanna was widely praised for her maternity style during the pregnancy.

In March, she told Elle that she was in her third trimester. At the time, the Fenty founder said that she’d been advised to “sleep now,” as she wouldn’t be getting much after the baby arrived.

“Probably the best advice is to sleep now because I won’t get much later,” she said. “I need to work on that before it’s a thing of the past.”