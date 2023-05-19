Rihanna shares stunning photos from nude maternity shoot

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has shared unseen pictures from a maternity photoshoot that took place while she was pregnant with her firstborn, RZA.

Posting a collection of photographs on Instagram, the “We Found Love” singer, 35, wrote the cheeky caption: “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties’”.

In the pictures, a glowing Rihanna is standing in the nude on a balcony overlooking a tropical beach wearing stilettos, as she cradles her breasts with her hands. She is adorned in gold and silver jewellery as she looks down at her bump.

She continued: “In honour of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!”

Rihanna noted that the pictures were taken early last year, adding: “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me #maternityshoot2022#tobecontinued.”

Rihanna was met with support and appreciation in the comments, with Lori Harvey commenting that the photos were “unreal!!!!” and rapper Saweetie adding: “Wow”.

“Boy’s A Liar” rapper Ice Spice simply commented: “Muva.”

The shoot comes just weeks after Rihanna revealed the name of her firstborn, RZA Athelston Mayers, named after the US rapper and leader of Wu-Tang Clan, RZA.

The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth to her first son on 13 May 2022, and while performing in front of the world at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February, she confirmed she was expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky after she stepped out cradling her baby bump wearing a red jumpsuit.

She has not yet revealed the due date for her second baby.

It’s only recently that Rihanna has shared pictures of her family life with the public, which has included posing with RZA on the cover of British Vogue in March. Since then, she has shared several photographs of her son and dropped hints about his name until his full name was revealed earlier this month.

At the Met Gala on 1 May, Rihanna said that she was “in love” and “obsessed” with her first son. The Fenty Beauty founder also revealed that her second pregnancy is “so different” from the first.

“Just everything. All of … no cravings, tons of nausea, everything is different,” Rihanna continued, before adding: “But, I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying it. I feel good, I feel energetic.”