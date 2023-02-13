Rihanna fans congratulate singer on pregnancy news: ‘So happy for you’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna fans are expressing their happiness after the singer confirmed she is pregnant with her second child following her Super Bowl halftime show.

On Sunday 12 February, Rihanna performed a medley of hits during her highly anticipated halftime performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For the occasion, the singer wore a red jumpsuit, unzipped to show off a red bodysuit underneath.

The outfit prompted pregnancy speculation, with fans suggesting the bodysuit showed off Rihanna’s pregnant stomach. The singer added to the rumours when she rubbed her stomach during the performance.

Following the halftime show, a representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is pregnant with her second child. The singer also shares a nine-month-old son with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

On social media, the news has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory comments.

“I can’t believe Rihanna is pregnant with her second baby!!! I’m so happy for you @rihanna,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Hell of a way to announce a pregnancy! Great performance! #slay.”

Others expressed their happiness while acknowledging what the pregnancy news means for the likelihood of Rihanna releasing new music. “I’m happy Rihanna is pregnant again. I guess we will get a new album in two years,” one fan joked.

The announcement also prompted some to express their amusement over Rihanna’s claim that she would be bringing out a “special guest” during her halftime performance. The singer made the suggestion while speaking to Nate Burleson during the first episode of his podcast The Process with Nate Burleson earlier this week.

However, as fans noted, Rihanna performed the halftime show without introducing another performer, prompting one person to suggest that the baby was her “surprise guest”.

“So when #Rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin#SuperBowl,” they tweeted.

In response to the tweet, Burleson tweeted: “Bingo.”

“The baby being the special guest is the funniest and cutest way she could’ve revealed this. I love her so much,” one person tweeted.

Super Bowl 2023 is taking place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You can follow along with our Super Bowl liveblog here.