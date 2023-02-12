Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna has opened up about the ways her life has changed since welcoming her son, with the singer revealing that “everything matters now”.

The “Diamonds” singer, 34, spoke candidly about motherhood while speaking to Nate Burleson during the first episode of his podcast, The Process with Nate Burleson.

“My son, everything matters now. You really start to take a lot into account,” the Fenty Beauty mogul told the retired NFL player. Rihanna welcomed her son, whose name is not yet known, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

According to Rihanna, activities such as skydiving are “on the backburner” for now, as she noted that “you really think about stuff like that. It’s not worth it”.

The billionaire entrepreneur also noted that “everything is different now” and that life before her and Rocky’s son “seems very obscure”.

“It’s very small and cloudy, it just got better with him,” she explained.

Rihanna, who will be performing the halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl, also explained that it takes a lot for her to consider leaving the nine month old.

“It was kind of unexpected, to come back from zero to the Super Bowl,” Rihanna told Burleson of the moment she received the call inviting her to perform during the big game. “Getting back to anything right now has to feel worth it.

“Nothing is, like, worthy of your time away from your kid.”

This is not the first time that Rihanna has opened up about the difficulties juggling work with motherhood ahead of the Super Bowl, as she revealed during a Super Bowl press conference this week that “the balance is almost impossible, because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that’s going to rob you of time with your child”.

“That’s the currency now, and that’s where it goes, the magnitude of how much it weighs. When you make decisions on what you’re going to say yes to, it has to be worth it,” she added.

Rihanna will take to the stage on Sunday 12 February as the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

You can follow along with our Super Bowl liveblog here.