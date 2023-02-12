Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna’s father has shared some insight into the name of her and A$AP Rocky’s nine-month-old son.

On Sunday 12 February, Rihanna, who gave birth to her first child in May 2022, will return to the stage for the first time since 2018 to perform the Super Bowl halftime show during the face-off between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of the big game, her father, Ronald Fenty, spoke to Page Six about his daughter’s upcoming performance and her new role as a mother.

“Everybody is saying that football is just opening up for her - it’s the Rihanna show,” Fenty told the outlet, adding: “It’s the moment that everybody has been waiting for.”

Fenty also opened up about his grandson, with Rihanna’s father revealing that his daughter has visited Barbados with her son twice.

According to Fenty, his daughter “loves” being a mother to her first child. “She’s loving it. She’s a very overprotective mother,” he said. “Everybody says [the baby] looks like me, but you know, babies change, faces change. He [resembles] a lot of Rihanna and Rocky together.”

Fenty also shared insight into the baby’s name, as he revealed that the singer and rapper have reportedly gone through a “few names”. However, he joked that his daughter would “have my head if I tell you!”

As of now, Rihanna and Rocky have not revealed their son’s name, however, the Fenty Beauty mogul previously claimed that it was due to the couple’s busy schedules that they hadn’t yet shared the the baby’s name.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living,” the “Diamonds” singer told the Associated Press in November. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

As for whether he thinks his daughter and Rocky will ever tie the knot, Fenty told the outlet: “I don’t know about marriage, I really don’t know.”

Super Bowl 2023 is taking place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You can follow along with our Super Bowl liveblog here.