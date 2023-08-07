Robbie Williams shares his thoughts on plastic surgery as he considers fillers

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robbie Williams has revealed that he is considering undergoing a cosmetic procedure to improve one aspect of his appearance – his eyes.

The “Angels” singer said he wants “filler” around his eyes to stop them looking “hollow”, adding that he was inspired by other celebrities who “have got really good plastic surgery”.

Williams, 49, has previously opened up about having body dysmorphia and said his recent weight loss, which prompted concern from fans earlier this year, was due to “goal weight eating”.

After losing two stone (approximately 12kg), Williams said he feels that he now has “hollow” eyes.

He toldThe Sun: “Everybody looks at bad plastic surgery and goes, ‘God no, don’t do that’. But nobody sees the good plastic surgery as it’s not recognised. Most people in my industry have got really good plastic surgery.

“I want some filler in the eyes as I look like I have hollow eyes,” he said, adding: “There are a lot of things we don’t need that we get, though.”

Asked about his skincare, Williams credited Vaseline for keeping his skin looking good.

“I just use Vaseline and it works. Apparently that is what Marilyn Monroe used too,” he said.

The singer, who is married to Ayda Field and has four children, revealed last year that he is ready to “embrace” hair loss after several attempts to get a hair transplant failed as his hair is “too thin”.

Speaking on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, he said his hair was getting “thinner and thinner”, adding: “No one will give me a thatch job [hair transplant] because they say my hair is too thin. I can’t take any pills because they depress me. I’m just going to have to embrace Robbie Williams losing his hair.”

He added this month that he plans to “keep my hair for as long as I can and then I will go all bald”.

Discussing his weight loss in an Instagram post last month, Williams admitted that, due to his body dysmorphia, his “ideal goal weight is people being worried about me”.

He wrote frankly: “I could write a book about self-loathing where my body image is concerned. Like, pure self-hatred. The ugliness of feeling ugly. I’m body dysmorphic and on top of being dysmorphic at times, I can be 40+ pounds overweight.

“So you can imagine what my mind sees. Or maybe you can’t, either way it’s a f***ing disaster. At the moment, I’m skinny… But me being me, my mind is going, ‘F***ing great Rob, you managed to get skinny and now [you’re] old, congrats, golf clap.’”

The former Take That star added: “The struggle is real, the sadness shocking. I’ve had it all my life. And it won’t abate.”

He also revealed that he had Botox and fillers done “perhaps five years ago”, but has not undergone any other cosmetic procedures since then.

Williams and Field, who hosts her own podcast Postcards from the Edge, have been married since 2010. They share nine-year-old Theodora, seven-year-old Charlton, three-year-old Coco and two-year-old Beau, and largely keep the children’s lives away from social media.