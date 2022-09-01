Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rochelle Humes has revealed that a passenger once asked her to “shut up” her infant son on a flight.

Humes, 33, was debating whether flights should be child-free with This Morning co-host Vernon Kay when she admitted the incident made her “close to tears”.

When asked if she would be in favour of adult-only flights, Humes said: “Before I had children I was kind of, I suppose, in that camp. However, it didn’t really bother me, I’d have my headphones in, I’d watch a film, I’d get my head down. If I heard it, it’s someone else’s problem right?”

She continued: “But since having a little one, my two girls are very good fliers but my son not so much. I had a flight where a guy sort of said something to me like, ‘aren’t you going to shut him up?’

“I was that close to bursting into tears because I feel for the parents.”

Humes shares three children with her husband Marvin Humes: daughters Alaia-Mai, nine, and Valentina, five, and their 22-month old son Blake.

The TV presenter clarified that the incident occurred while Blake was teething.

Last week, TikTok user Morgan Lee went viral on the video-sharing platform after she suggested that adults-only flights should be an option after hearing a child cry on her journey.

“Why isn’t there such a thing as adult-only flights?” her caption read. “I would pay SO much money.”

People were quick to comment in agreement, with one woman on Twitter writing: “I would pay lots more for a CHILD FREE flight. @Ryanair Like a zoo on here.”

Another added: “I have kids and think this should deff [sic] be a thing. Maybe a certain time of flight or whatever could be child free. Works well for both people travelling with and without kids.”

Model Vogue Williams also recently recounted a run-in with a fellow passenger after she asked him to swap seats so she could sit with her husband and child and he refused.

Williams said the passengers was a “piece of s***” and an “absolute t***” when speaking about the interaction.