Ruth Langsford’s bright-green power suit on This Morning is another high-street find

The presenter opted for a matching ensemble today

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 23 August 2022 12:16
<p>Ruth's entire outfit costs just over £100 </p>

Ruth’s entire outfit costs just over £100

(The Independent )

While the dream team Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield remain on their summer break from This Morning, the show this week has been left in the very capable hands of Ruth Langsford and Rylan Clark.

No stranger to the breakfast show, Ruth and her husband Eamonn Holmes were part of the presenting team on This Morning for 15 years, stepping down from their Friday slot in November 2020. Now, Ruth’s back and reunited with her TV ‘son’ and Big Brother star Rylan.

If you enjoy tuning in for the inspiration the presenters’ outfits provide, you’ll be glad to know Ruth is just as loved for her fashion choices as Holly, and often shares her looks on Instagram.

So far this week, she’s maintained her sartorial status by ‘thinking pink’ and donning a fuschia suit from Zara with a pink-tinted vest top underneath.

As for today, Ruth opted for another matching suit from Zara – this time in a bright-green finish. She teamed the two-piece with a pair of matching green heels from Boohoo.

With this striking hue of green dubbed one of the colours of the season, Ruth’s ensemble is a fashion-forward choice, and we’ve tracked down the exact pieces, so you can shop her look.

Where is Ruth Langsford’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Ruth opted for a bold green matching suit from Zara, with both pieces costing £79.98 in total. Ruth paired the two-piece with matching £21.25 green shoes from Boohoo, polishing off the fun yet sophisticated ensemble.

Zara basic blazer: £49.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Ruth’s bold look on Tuesday’s show featured this green fitted blazer. Smart and sleek with its lapel collar, long sleeves with shoulder pads and front flap pockets, the blazer includes a single black button fastening at the front, which nips in the piece.

Buy now

Zara cropped trousers: £29.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

The second half of the two-piece, Zara’s matching suit trousers are cut into a cropped fit to help elongate your legs. The mid-waist trousers have front pockets and false rear welt pockets, with side vents at the hems adding a flattering touch.

Buy now

Boohoo wide fit stiletto court shoes: £21.25, Boohoo.com

(Boohoo)

Finshing off the green ensemble, Ruth opted for another pair of court shoes – this time from Boohoo and costing just over £20. With their wide fit, they are sure to be comfortable, while the court shoe design is a versatile choice for everything from the office to wedding season.

Buy now

Who is Ruth Langsford’s stylist for This Morning?

David O’Brien – aka @Davidobrien75 on Instagram – is head of wardrobe at This Morning, styling the presenters, including Holly Willoughby, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Ruth Langsford and Alison Hammond. The stylist is responsible for Ruth Langsford’s looks this week.

How does Ruth Langsford do her hair?

Maurice Flynn – aka @Mauriceflynn on Instagram – is the hairstylist behind Ruth Langsford’s This Morning mane. He’s previously styled Ruth’s hair for magazine covers and often works with fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes.

Where is Ruth Langsford from?

Ruth Langsford was born in Singapore and lived in five countries before the age of 10. She made her presenting debut in 1997 on The Really Useful Show, and has since mainly worked with ITV – often alongside her husband Eamonn Holmes. The power couple married in 2010 and live in Surrey.

Want more inspiration? Take a look at our pick of the best summer dresses

