Roman Kemp had fans in hysterics after a wardrobe malfunction left him completely naked in a thermal river in Costa Rica.

The radio host posted a series of photographs from the hilarious incident on his Instagram, but included a warning that they contained nudity.

While on his holiday, Kemp, 30, wrote that he had decided to go into a thermal river for a mud bath and he “thought it would be nice to be as free as possible so got naked”.

He left his shorts and shoes on the side of the river as he frolicked in the buff. However, misfortune struck when “everything then went downstream and I couldn’t catch them in time”.

The carousel of photographs showed him smiling with a mud mask on his face as he floated in the water, a frog emoji placed strategically over his crotch area.

Another photograph showed his back as he leaned over a rock, with the frog emoji placed over his backside.

He wrote in the caption: “I guess I should explain… sorry mum.”

Kemp also included a photoshopped poster of Disney’s forthcoming live-action of The Little Mermaid, with himself edited into the poster so it appeared he was clinging onto the rock Ariel (played by Halley Bailey) sat on.

In the final photo of the carousel, Kemp compared himself to the iconic fictional alien ET by putting his photo side by side with a scene where ET is found dead in a river in the 1982 film ET The Extra Terrestrial.

In the comment section, fans said they were “crying” and “howling” with laughter at Kemp’s misfortune.

“Why does the frog emoji have to be so small?” one person pointed out, while another said: “Why didn’t whoever was taking the photos stop your shorts escaping and help? Probably too busy laughing, I suspect!”

A third said they were “never going to be able to watch [ET] again without thinking of this picture”.

Kemp’s mother, Shirlie Kemp, also commented on the post and left a string of cry-laughing emojis.

The One Show host appears prone to blunders. In March, he revealed that he had accidentally eaten a half-milk chocolate and half-white chocolate Cadbury Creme Egg that was part of a promotional deal that could have won him up to £10,000.

Those who come across the rare Creme Eggs must take a picture with the uneaten Egg in order to win the prize money. But Kemp said he did not know about the promotion and was forced to deny that he had been hired by Cadbury to advertise the limited edition Easter hunt.