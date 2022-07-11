Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend Mia Regan after three years together

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan have ended their three-year relationship, a source confirmed to the Daily Mail on Monday.

The former couple reportedly called it quits due to their conflicting work schedules as Romeo pursues a professional soccer career in the United States. The source said maintaining a “long distance relationship took its toll” on the soccer star and the model, who are both 19 years old.

“They’re both lovely young people and remain very fond of each other, and the family love Mia,” the source said, adding that Mia will continue to work with Victoria Beckham’s fashion label despite her separation from her son.

Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham’s second eldest son is currently playing as a forward for Inter Miami II – the Florida-based soccer club that David Beckham co-owns.

It was speculated that the pair had split after Romeo, who regularly shares photos of his former girlfriend to social media, deleted all photos Mia from his Instagram. Romeo was last featured on Mia’s Instagram in May, when the model celebrated their three-year anniversary with a series of photographs – including one of their matching love heart tattoos.

“I love you 5eva,” she captioned the post. “three years around the sun wit uuuuuu”.

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan’s split comes just three months after older brother Brooklyn Beckham, 23, tied the knot with actress Nicola Peltz, 27, during a lavish Palm Beach wedding ceremony. The husband and wife exchanged vows in front of nearly 300 wedding guests at Peltz’ father’s £76 million estate.

Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo and Cruz, 17, served as his best men, while his 11-year-old sister Harper was a bridesmaid. Proud father David Beckham, 47, also shared a sweet image of his sons dressed in black suits and bow ties following the nuptials.

“My beautiful boys,” his caption began with a row of blue heart emoji. “A very proud dad.. Congratulations Bust on a lifetime of happiness, we will always be by your side.”