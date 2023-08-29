Fans help Rosie O’Donnell find silver clothes for Beyoncé’s concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rosie O’Donnell asked fans for guidance on the silver dress code for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance World Tour concert.

The comedian, 61, took to TikTok to ask fans to help her out in her hunt to find silver clothing for the concert on Sunday, after a request from the singer herself.

“I’ve been told by a fairly reliable source that Beyoncé wants everyone who’s coming to see her on Labor Day to wear silver clothes," O’Donnell said in a TikTok video she posted over the weekend. “Does anyone know where I can get silver clothes to wear? I mean, like a silver shirt maybe? I mean, I want to be part of the cool kids. I don’t want to disobey the queen bee. You know what I’m saying?”

She added: “If anyone has any ideas, leave me a little note here because I’m going to see her, and I’ve never seen her perform. And I’ve been a fan of hers forever, and she was on my show a bunch of times. She’s a delicious human being, and I think she’s uber-talented, and I can’t wait.”

The former talk show host captioned the TikTok video with “is it true?” and continued to write: “#beyonce fans - about wearing silver in [Los Angeles] on Labor Day for her concert ?!?!?! Someone has to know the deal ... #silverclothes #saturdaynight."

Some viewers encouraged O’Donnell to “bedazzle a shirt,” while one user commented that the comedian already had some silver going on: “Well [you’re] already rocking the stunning silver hair that’s always stylish. Rose, you got this.”

On her website earlier this month, Beyoncé released a memo to fans who were attending her shows from 23 August through 22 September to show up in silver clothes in honour of her birthday on 4 September.

“Virgo season is upon us,” the memo read. “This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the House of Chrome.”

Fans came to O’Donnell’s rescue in the comment section, and in a follow-up video, the comedian admitted: “I don’t know why I had to be so freaked out. I just - I’ve never owned anything silver. I couldn’t imagine myself in silver.”

She also took the opportunity to thank her fellow Beyoncé fans, telling viewers: “You had some wonderful ideas, so thank you.”

"GOT ME SOME SILVER,” she captioned the video. O’Donnell revealed that she may go with an outfit consisting of “white pants, a thin white hoodie, and a puffer vest that is bright metallic silver”.

O’Donnell likely won’t be the only high-profile guest in attendance at for Beyoncé’s “Virgo Season” Renaissance shows, with both stars and public figures alike showing up in droves to earlier tour dates to embrace their inner “Alien Superstar.” Oprah Winfrey, Vice President Kamala Harris, Madonna, Zendaya and Tom Holland, Ariana Grande, Salma Hayek, Naomi Campbell, Selena Gomez, Paul McCartney, and more are among the famous faces who have shown up to support the singer.