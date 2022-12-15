Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former nanny has spoken about working for the couple in their joint Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which features several never-before-seen photos of their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

In the fourth episode of the show, Lorren Khumalo recalls being hired by the couple to care for Archie.

“When I arrive at Frogmore Cottage, I see this guy: he’s tall, he’s ginger, and he’s walking barefoot,” she said.

“And I have gone and bought a new pair of shoes in Clarks. And suddenly whatever I thought or felt, the formality just sort of slid, and I felt so at ease.”

New photographs of Archie show him playing in the bath, being fed by his father, and sitting with his parents and grandmother, Meghan’s mother Doria.

“They were really hands-on parents,” Khumalo adds. “In the morning when he woke up, first thing, mum and dad would come in.

“They would be with their baby, she would feed him. And after that, I’ll take over and normally we would go for a morning walk.”

Archie featured in the documentary (Netflix)

Meghan recalled Khumalo asking her if she could tie Archie around her back with a mud cloth “like we do in Zimbabwe” before a photograph of her doing so flashes onto the screen.

Archie being fed by his father. (Netflix)

“It was brilliant,” said Harry of the carrying tactic.