Listen to Meghan’s wedding speech in full as she gushes about royal romance

Meghan gushed about her “modern fairy tale” in her wedding speech which she read aloud for Netflix’s Harry & Meghan.

Reading from her phone, she said: “There was a girl from LA, some people called her an actress, and there was a guy from London, some people called him a prince.

“All of those people didn’t fully get it, because this is the love story of a boy and a girl who are meant to be together.”

She also revealed the prince gave her “ironic” Fourth of July cupcakes that celebrate “her country’s independence from his country.”

