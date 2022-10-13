Bear Grylls says King Charles is ‘tough’ and wants to do his best

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bear Grylls has described King Charles III as “pretty tough”.

The television personality said he believes the King, whose coronation will be held on Saturday 6 May next year, is “without ego” and “wants to do his best”.

Speaking to the Times about whether he could convince the King to go on a wilderness adventure with him, Grylls added: “He’s quite a walker. Pretty tough”

Grylls also described the late Queen Elizabeth II as someone with “selfless humility, quiet courage, no fuss, no drama”.

The 48-year-old, who attended the Queen’s funeral in his role as chief scout, added: “It was an honour to witness. There was that sense of sadness, but at the same time an overwhelming feeling of ‘that is how to live’.”

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, Grylls said that he thinks we’re experiencing a “anxiety pandemic”.

Speaking about school students and exams, Grylls said the present way GCSEs are held is “outdated”.

“How great would it be to quantify exams by the teacher saying: ‘This guy showed up on time, he’s been polite, been enthusiastic, given his all, he has experimented.’ I would love it,” he explained.

“There’s such a gulf between school and life. The ill-equipping of young people is why we’re experiencing an anxiety pandemic.”

It was recently announced that King Charles’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, following an announcement from Buckingham Palace.

The King’s coronation will be held on Saturday May 6 next year, with the Queen Consort being crowned alongside Charles, Buckingham Palace has announced (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) (PA Archive)

Camilla, the Queen Consort will be crowned alongside the King at Westminster Abbey, eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II and Charles’s accession.

The Palace said the ceremony will be “rooted in long-standing traditions and pageantry” but will also “reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future”.

Some royal fans have been upset by the date of the coronation, however, after noticing it falls on the same day as the birthday of Charles’s grandson, Archie.