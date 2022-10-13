Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

King displays photo from Harry and Meghan’s wedding during meeting with Liz Truss

The new monarch welcomed the prime minister for the first of their weekly audiences

Kate Ng
Thursday 13 October 2022 08:51
Comments
King Charles says 'back again, dear, oh dear' to Liz Truss as pair meet for second time

King Charles III has placed a photograph from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding in pride of place during a meeting with prime minister Liz Truss as Buckingham Palace.

The new monarch met with Truss on Wednesday (12 October) for the first of their weekly audiences, during which they will discuss government matters.

A video shared by ITV producer Lizzie Robinson shows the moment Truss walks into the room and curtsies before the King before shaking his hand.

Multiple paintings and photographs decorate the room, but a portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surrounded by their bridal party sits prominently on a side table.

The photograph was taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle after the couple’s wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel on 19 May 2018.

Recommended

It also features the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the King and his Queen Consort Camilla.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in January 2020 and moved to California.

They were last seen in the UK last month, as they were set to carry out a number of public engagements before the Queen died on 8 September. In the following days, the Sussexes greeted well-wishers with the Prince and Princess of Wales, and attended the Queen’s state funeral on 19 September.

Other photographs on display in the room include one of four generations of the royal family, from Queen Elizabeth II to the King, to the Prince of Wales and young Prince George.

The couple's official wedding portraits were shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski

(Kensington Palace/Alexi Lubomirski)

This portrait was released to make the start of the new decade in January 2020 and was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room.

The King’s meeting with Truss comes after the prime minister faced Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament.

Recommended

In the video, she curtsies before the monarch and says: “Your Majesty.”

The King can be heard replying: “Back again? Dear oh dear.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in