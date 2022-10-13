King Charles III muttered “back again, dear, oh dear” as he met with Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday evening.

Footage taken at the beginning of their weekly audience shows the prime minister courtesy as she enters the room, before saying: “Your Majesty, great to see you again”.

In response, the King smiles and says “Back again? Dear, oh dear. Anyway.”

The monarch also met the King and Queen of Malaysia on Wednesday, before speaking with Ms Truss.

