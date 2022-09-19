Bishop draws sympathy after dropping piece of paper during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
‘He must be mortified,’ one person on Twitter wrote.
People are sharing their sympathy for a bishop who dropped a piece of paper on the floor in the middle of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.
Tens of thousands of mourners arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September) to officially lay the monarch to rest, after 70 years on the throne.
When a short video of the service was shared on Twitter, multiple social media users were quick to notice one moment where a bishop dropped a small piece of paper.
The video the item falling near the Queen’s coffin, prompting people to express how bad they felt for him.
“Worse time to drop your piece of paper,” someone wrote, while another said: “Everyone just saw this guy drop a piece of paper right near the Queen’s coffin, he must be mortified.”
A third person wrote: “That poor guy who dropped that piece of paper at the queen’s funeral must be cringing with embarrassment, I know I was.”
However, other Twitter users detailed how they found amusement in the situation and poked fun at the piece of paper.
“The Bishop who dropped the piece of paper at the beginning of the Queen’s funeral is honestly iconic to me,” one wrote.
“Most interesting part of the queen’s funeral so far is watching a bishop drop a piece of paper onto the floor, directly in frame of the camera,” another added.
Some people also shared their gratitude about the paper eventually being picked up and how they thought the Queen would react the the paper drop, one of which said: “It’s gone, thank heavens! The Queen had a sense of humour and was definitely laughing at it with Philip just now.”
Amongst the group of mourners, multiple members of the royal family attended the sombre occasion, with King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, walking directly behind the Queen’s coffin, later followed by Prince William and Kate Middleton. While the couple walked alongside their children children, they were followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
During the funeral, the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex were both praised for their “elegant” mourning clothes, as they both wore all-black dresses and wide-brimmed hats.
