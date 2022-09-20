Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

David Beckham has written a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the late monarch’s funeral.

The Queen was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday (19 September) following a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

In a post to Instagram on Monday evening, Beckham shared a photograph of the Queen’s coffin as it was carried through Westminster.

The coffin was draped with the Royal Standard, with the Imperial State Crown and a large wreath of flowers chosen by King Charles III laid on top.

“Our Queen is home...Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty the Queen,” Beckham captioned the post.

“This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique, inspirational and caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen.”

Beckham continued: “Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure… Long live the King.”

The former footballer also shared two black and white photographs of a young Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh. He captioned the post: “Back together.”

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021 aged 99.

Last week, Beckham joined thousands of mourners who queued for more than 12 hours to view the Queen lying in state.

Beckham was spotted by members of the public on Friday (16 September) wearing a black flat cap, suit and black tie. The football star looked teary-eyed as he entered Westminster Hall and bowed to the Queen’s coffin.

Speaking to ITV News, Beckham revealed that he had joined the queue at 2am. He said he wanted to pay his respects to the late monarch as it’s what his grandparents would have wanted.

“I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way, so if my grandparents would have been here today, I know that they would have wanted to be here,” he said.

“I’m here on their behalf and on the behalf of my family and obviously to celebrate with everybody else here,” he added.

Beckham’s wife, former Spice Girls star and fashion designer Victoria, also paid tribute to the Queen on Monday.

She shared three photographs of the Queen; a portrait, a picture of the monarch with her corgis, and one with her horses.

“I’ve spent the last week reflecting on the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and how she was a powerful source of inspiration not just for me, but for so many around the world,” Victoria wrote.

“The ultimate icon in every way and the epitome of elegance, she will live on in our hearts and minds forever. I offer my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family at this time, and we join them in mourning the loss of our beloved Sovereign.”

