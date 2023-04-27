Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gayle King has shown her support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following Prince Harry’s confirmation he will be attending the coronation of his father, King Charles III.

The CBS Mornings host attended the Time100 Gala in New York City on Wednesday 26 April. While speaking to Us Weekly on the red carpet, King commended the royal couple on their decision for Prince Harry to attend the coronation while Meghan stays behind in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“I think Meghan and Harry should do what’s best for them,” the 68-year-old journalist said. “Clearly they know what’s going on in their family life. They know what’s going on over there.”

While King previously defended the couple after the release of their six-part Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, King maintained that she doesn’t offer the duke and duchess any unwanted advice about their relationship with the royal family. “They consult me about nothing when it comes to that or anything for that matter,” she explained. “I think they make the decision that’s best for them. But I think, as [far as] his dad, I’m glad he’s going.”

On 12 April, Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey in London on 6 May. However, his wife Meghan will stay at home in California, as the date also marks the fourth birthday of the couple’s son.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the Palace said in a statement. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The news comes following months of speculation over whether Prince Harry would attend the ceremony, after he made several bombshell claims about the royal family in his memoir, Spare, which hit bookshelves last January. The couple also laid bare their grievances with the royal family in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

However, King revealed that Harry and Meghan are in “a really good place” despite their tensions with the royal family/ “You’ve seen the two of them together and I know what they have is really true blue, and it’s good to see the happiness that they give each other,” she added.

In December 2022, King defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once again following the release of their Netflix documentary. King, who met the couple through her friend Oprah Winfrey, stressed that Harry & Meghan was anything but “a reality show”.

The American journalist isn’t the couple’s only famous friend to weigh in on Harry and Meghan’s current relationship with the royal family. Earlier this month, author Deepak Chopra offered a different take on their current state of mind amidst their rift with the royal family.

“They’re struggling right now,” the Indian-American mindfulness expert told the DailyMail. “I hope they get through it light-hearted,” he said. “I think there’s too much drama around them. People should mind their own business.”

The best-selling author also shared some words of wisdom for Harry ahead of his first meeting with the royal family since the release of Spare. “My advice is to ignore it because if you react you’ll just aggravate the situation,” Chopra said. “If you ignore it, people can’t say anything, then they’ll stop.”

It was previously reported that Harry was seeking an “apology” from his father, Charles, and his brother, the Prince of Wales, before he made any commitment to the ceremony. Harry had also said in an interview that the “door is always open” for reconciliation.

The coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla takes place on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London.