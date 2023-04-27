Prince Harry – latest news: Royals kept duke ‘out of the loop’ on phone-hacking fears
Duke of Sussex is suing Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers
Prince Harry was “kept out of the loop” on alleged phone-hacking by tabloid newspapers, the High Court was told on the second day of a hearing for claims of illegal information gathering against the publisher of The Sun.
The duke understands that the royal household dealt with fears that his voicemail messages had been intercepted while he was serving in Afghanistan, failing to update him with all the information and allegations, David Sherborne, representing Harry, told the court.
Mr Sherborne was countering the claim of Anthony Hudson KC, for News Group Newspapers (NGN) that Harry was “at the epicentre” of hacking claims as far back as 2006. The duke’s lawyer said Harry was only aware of one claim before 2012.
Harry said in a statement that Prince William “appeared to know an awful lot more” than his younger brother about the claims.
Lawyers for News Group Newspapers claim there is no hard evidence against The Sun but only “general pleas” of voicemail interception and phone tapping.
Earlier, lawyers for the duke said actor Hugh Grant will tomorrow give evidence in the case.
David Sherborne, representing Harry, told the court on Wednesday that, before 2012, the duke believed there was only one voicemail which his brother left for him that had been intercepted.
The barrister said Harry thought the tabloid press “wouldn’t have been stupid enough to go after his messages, given the security services’ involvement”, and that there were members of royal staff who he was aware believed they had been hacked but he was “kept out of the loop”.
“He was told more in 2012 but that was essentially dealt with by his family, the institution as he described it.
“That is no criticism of the [late] Queen or his family, that is how it was done and he accepted it.
“One also has to remember at the times he was on active service in Afghanistan.”
Lawyers for the publisher claim there is no hard evidence against the paper but only “general pleas” of voicemail interception and phone tapping by Sun journalists.
The allegation that a “secret agreement” was reached between the royal family and the publisher of The Sun to prevent William and Harry from bringing phone hacking claims has shone a spotlight on an unsavoury chapter in British media history.
The claim was made at the High Court by the Duke of Sussex, who is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), the owners of The Sun and now defunct News of the World, over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.
On Tuesday, NGN made a bid for a judge to throw out the case, as well as a similar claim brought by actor Hugh Grant.
Harry’s lawyers said the bid is an attempt to go behind a “secret agreement” between the royal family as an institution and NGN – or its parent companies News UK and News Corp – which the duke was informed of in 2012. NGN denies there was an agreement.
Prince Harry was “kept out of the loop” over alleged phone hacking by tabloids in relation to the royal household, the High Court has heard (Thomas Kingsley writes).
The Duke of Sussex is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at two of its titles, The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World – claiming that his private information was unlawfully accessed.
NGN is bringing a bid to have Harry’s case thrown out, along with a similar claim by actor Hugh Grant, at a three-day hearing in London which started on Tuesday, arguing they have been brought too late.
Harry thought tabloid press ‘wouldn’t have been stupid enough to go after his messages’, court hears
Charles and Camilla have long-surrounded themselves with a tight-knit social set, but now, more than ever, she will be relying on her most trusted confidantes ahead of the ceremony on Saturday 6 May.
Queen supported Harry’s bid for apology from Rupert Murdoch, court hears
The late Queen backed the Duke of Sussex’s bid for an apology from media mogul Rupert Murdoch, but his efforts were blocked by Charles’ staff, the High Court has heard.
In a witness statement made public on Tuesday, Harry described how in late 2017, he wanted to “push for a resolution” over alleged phone hacking and get an apology from News Corp owner Mr Murdoch before his wedding to the Duchess of Sussex.
Harry accuses Clarence House of ‘seemingly blocking our every move’
Princess Diana’s former butler claims Harry will receive icy reception at coronation
Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell said Prince Harry will be seated “10 rows back” at King Charles III’s coronation and won’t “even see” Charles or his brother Prince William during the event.
“He’s coming to show face,” Mr Burrell told GB News. “He’s coming to put his foot in the door. He’s coming because his father wants him to be there.”
Mr Burrell continued, “His father would be delighted that both his sons witnessed this incredible day of his life. But he’s not going to hang around because, let’s face it, he’s pushed his family under the bus, and he doesn’t want to spend much time around them.
“So I don’t think there’s any chance of a reconciliation anytime soon,” he added. “I honestly think that he’s going to get a very icy reception from the Windsors in Westminster Abbey.
“He’s going to be sitting 10 rows back. He’s not even going to see his brother or his father during that time,” Mr Burrell claimed. “He will be literally in and out in a flash. And don’t forget, he did the same to our dear late queen. At the Platinum Jubilee, he was in and out in a flash. She didn’t even know he had gone.”
ICYMI: Prince William paid ‘very large sum’ by Murdoch firm over phone-hacking
Prince William was paid a “very large sum of money” by Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper business to settle a phone-hacking claim, the High Court has heard.
The Prince of Wales allegedly received the secret payment after bringing a case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the owners of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.
Details of the settlement, which William allegedly received in 2020, were revealed on Tuesday in court documents submitted by William’s brother, Prince Harry, who is suing NGN over alleged unlawful information-gathering at its titles.
David Sherborne, representing Harry, also disclosed that there had been an earlier “secret agreement”, approved by the Queen, that the royal family would not pursue claims against the publisher until the conclusion of a series of phone-hacking cases.
For a man who prefers the media to keep out of his life, Prince Harry certainly seems to be doing a poor job of keeping his head down.
He is, if you haven’t noticed, conducting a campaign to reform the British press; and he is inevitably going to fail. Indeed, his current legal cases against the respective publishers of the Sun, Mail and Mirror only serve to furnish them with more material, more headlines, more dramatic pictures and more sensationalism.
He is in fact a walking, talking story generator. Who needs hacking when Harry’s ready to reveal the most intimate of secrets?
Allegations of ‘suspicious’ articles in Duke of Sussex statement
The Duke of Sussex put forward a number of “suspicious” articles in The Sun in a witness statement made as part of his claim against the newspaper’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over allegations of hacking.
He said in the statement: “Given that NGN still to this day denies that unlawful activity ever took place at The Sun, I just wanted to highlight several articles published in The Sun that I feel particularly strongly about and which demonstrate the kind of unlawful activities which I have only discovered through being able to pursue my own claim.”
He said these included 17 allegedly suspicious articles concerning his mother – Diana, Princess of Wales – and claimed private pager messages between her and art dealer Oliver Hoare were accessed by The Sun, as well as references to trips and holidays she would be going on with him and William.
Harry set out a number of articles in The Sun newspaper which he claims were obtained by unlawful means.
Prince Harry ‘not criticising’ late Queen over ‘secret agreement'
Prince Harry is not criticising his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth, over a “secret agreement” with Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper arm, his lawyer told London’s High Court on Wednesday.
The duke has countered claims by the media mogul’s News Groups Newspapers (NGN) that he had waited too long to bring a case by arguing he did not bring a lawsuit earlier because an agreement was struck between Buckingham Palace and senior figures at NGN to avoid embarrassment.
In a witness statement which was made public on Tuesday, Harry said his attempts to progress the case, with the backing of the queen, were stonewalled by NGN and royal aides.
The duke’s lawyer David Sherborne said Harry was “told more” about phone hacking in 2012, when Harry says in his witness statement that he was told his voicemails had been intercepted, “but that was essentially dealt with by his family ... and their solicitor”.
“This is no criticism of the queen or his family,” Mr Sherborne said. “That is how it was done and he accepts it. As he explains, he had to.”