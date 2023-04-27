✕ Close Prince Harry's lawyer arrives at High Court ahead of privacy claim against The Sun's publisher

Prince Harry was “kept out of the loop” on alleged phone-hacking by tabloid newspapers, the High Court was told on the second day of a hearing for claims of illegal information gathering against the publisher of The Sun.

The duke understands that the royal household dealt with fears that his voicemail messages had been intercepted while he was serving in Afghanistan, failing to update him with all the information and allegations, David Sherborne, representing Harry, told the court.

Mr Sherborne was countering the claim of Anthony Hudson KC, for News Group Newspapers (NGN) that Harry was “at the epicentre” of hacking claims as far back as 2006. The duke’s lawyer said Harry was only aware of one claim before 2012.

Harry said in a statement that Prince William “appeared to know an awful lot more” than his younger brother about the claims.

Lawyers for News Group Newspapers claim there is no hard evidence against The Sun but only “general pleas” of voicemail interception and phone tapping.

Earlier, lawyers for the duke said actor Hugh Grant will tomorrow give evidence in the case.